Michigan vs. Oklahoma live updates: No. 11 Sooners go on the road to face Wolverines in SEC-Big Ten clash

Few first-year coaches face as much pressure heading into Week 2 than Michigan's Kyle Whittingham, whose team needed an extra second to avoid a colossal upset in the opener to Western Michigan as a heavy favorite.

Nothing went right for the Wolverines offensively, as Whittingham and play-caller Jason Beck's scheme looked largely broken with Bryce Underwood at the controls, sparking the Wolverines' leader of the program to offer not-so-glowing reviews in the aftermath.

Given 11th-ranked Oklahoma's strength on defense and proof of concept after shutting down Underwood in last season's win over Michigan, there's considerable intrigue surrounding the potential of a quarterback change in this one for the Wolverines if the offense sputters early.

The 13-12 win over Western Michigan nuked Michigan's AP Poll ranking and puts the Wolverines in an awkward position if the team fails to impress for the second consecutive weekend under their new regime.

Oklahoma looks at Saturday's road showdown in Ann Arbor as an opportunity to post a momentum-building win of the non-conference variety that could come in handy at the end of the season in the College Football Playoff discussion.

Keep it locked here as CBS Sports provides you with live updates, highlights and analysis as Michigan battles Oklahoma on Saturday.