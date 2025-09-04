College football's game of the week pits a pair of storied programs against each other, as No. 15 Michigan heads to No. 18 Oklahoma for a seismic Big Ten vs. SEC clash. It's just the second time the Wolverines and Sooners have ever played and the first meeting since 1976 between the pair of historic powers.

Both teams enter still shrouded in mystery after Week 1 victories against overmatched opponents that featured some flaws. But no one is a finished product after one game, and these squads each harbor College Football Playoff aspirations that will become far more realistic with a Week 2 victory.

For Michigan, earning an early marquee win will require freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood to shine in his first career road start. The five-star phenom turned 18 less than a month ago and will now step into a national spotlight of significant magnitude on the second weekend of his college career. Oklahoma counters with Washington State transfer John Mateer, who tallied 392 yards passing in his Sooners debut last week. But that was against Illinois State, an FCS foe. Now comes a much stiffer test against the Wolverines.

The first-ever regular-season meeting between these teams will be an informative look at both and a narrative-shaping contest from the second full weekend of the season.

Michigan vs. Oklahoma: Need to know

Oklahoma's revamped offense: Oklahoma didn't pass for more than 300 yards in a single game last season. Then, in his first game at OU, John Mateer tossed for nearly 400 with three touchdowns and an interception. But it might be a stretch to say the Sooners' offensive problems have been solved. Oklahoma averaged just 3.2 yards per rush and never busted a run of longer than 12 yards against Illinois State. If the Sooners couldn't run it against the Redbirds, how are they going to run it against Michigan?

Bryce Underwood passed first test: Bryce Underwood wasn't perfect, but he certainly looked promising in Michigan's 34-17 season-opening win over New Mexico. The No. 1 overall prospect from the Class of 2025 completed 21 of 31 passes for 251 yards and a touchdown, looking poised and in command as he did. The second test will be significantly more challenging as he faces an Oklahoma defense led by defensive-minded head coach Brent Venables. The Sooners will be chomping at the bit to confuse and rattle Underwood as he plays inside a hostile environment.

Personnel storylines: Cal transfer Jaydn Ott logged just one carry in Oklahoma's season opener after ranking as the No. 3 running back of the portal cycle, per 247Sports. That was at least partially due to a shoulder injury that limited him in fall camp. But OU coach Brent Venables said Ott is expected to be a "big part" of the Sooners' offense. Whether that comes to fruition against Michigan will be an interesting storyline. Michigan, meanwhile, will be without star linebacker Jaishawn Basham for the first half after he was ejected for targeting in the second half of the Wolverines' season opener. Michigan -- and apparently the Big Ten office -- disagreed with the call. You be the judge.

Where to watch Michigan vs. Oklahoma live

Date: Saturday, Sept. 6 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium -- Norman, Oklahoma

TV: ABC | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Michigan vs. Oklahoma prediction, picks

Oklahoma and its new quarterback, John Mateer, are in for a rude awakening against Michigan's defense after struggling to run the football against Illinois State in Week 1. Similarly, the Wolverines and their freshman star QB Bryce Underwood are walking into an absolute hornet's nest. The Palace on the Prairie will be next-level electric, and the Sooners' loaded front seven is going to wreak some havoc. It should take both offenses some time to get settled, and touchdowns will be difficult for both teams to find in what's shaping up to be a defensive slugfest.



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello John Talty Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer
OU -5.5 Michigan Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma Michigan Oklahoma Michigan
SU Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma

