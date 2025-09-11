Last week, South Florida stunned Florida in an in-state Florida rivalry and on Saturday, Central Michigan has the chance to do something similar when it takes on the Michigan Wolverines. Michigan has won each of the four all-time meetings between the two schools, most recently with a 59-9 victory in 2013. The Wolverines are favored by 27.5 points at FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under is 42.5 points. Michigan to cover the spread is part of our three-leg football Michigan sports betting parlay involving Michigan NFL and college teams at FanDuel, built by our SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every game 10,000 times and has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and is a profitable 31-19 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Meanwhile, the model is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. It also went 33-17 on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL and college football betting picks could have seen strong returns.

Three Michigan betting picks for college football Week 3 and NFL Week 2 (odds subject to change):

Michigan -27.5 vs. Central Michigan (-110)

Eastern Michigan +24.5 vs. Kentucky (-110)

Lions -6.5 vs. Bears (-104)

Combining the model's three picks into a Tennessee parlay at FanDuel Sportsbook would result in a payout of +614 (risk $100 to win $614).

Michigan -27.5 vs. Central Michigan (-110, FanDuel)

The Wolverines return home following a 24-13 loss at Oklahoma on Saturday, dropping Michigan to No. 23 in the nation. But Michigan, two years removed from a 15-0 National Championship season, is still one of the perennial powers in college football with a talented roster. Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 recruit from the Class of 2025, completed just 9 of 24 passes for 142 yards against Oklahoma, but the true freshman completed 21 of 31 passes for 251 yards and a touchdown in his debut against New Mexico.

Justice Haynes rushed for 125 yards and a touchdown against Oklahoma after having 159 yards and three scores in Week 1 as his backfield presence is a difference-maker for the Wolverines. Michigan also had the No. 17 scoring defense in the nation last year, and Central Michigan is coming off a 4-8 season for its third straight losing year. The model projects Michigan to cover the spread in 68% of simulations.

Eastern Michigan +24.5 vs. Kentucky (-110, FanDuel)



It's not often a team like Eastern Michigan is the victim of a stunning upset, but that was the case last week when the Eagles lost as 22.5-point favorites to Long Island University, who is in just its fifth year as a Division I football program. Maybe that's because Eastern Michigan was looking ahead to this matchup against Kentucky as it looks to shock the world in a positive light this time. LIU defeated Eastern Michigan, 28-23, last week to drop Eastern Michigan to 0-2. Senior Noah Kim, a transfer who started his college career at Michigan State, has thrown for 437 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions for the Eagles this season.

Kentucky is 1-1 to begin their season, and the Wildcats haven't looked overly impressive either. They failed to cover the spread against one MAC school already in a 24-16 win over Toledo as 10-point favorites, and the Wildcats lost their SEC opener to Ole Miss, 30-23. The model projects Eastern Michigan to keep the score close enough to cover the spread in 54% of simulations.

Lions -6.5 vs. Bears (-104, FanDuel)

The Lions are coming off a rare loss given their results the last two seasons. Detroit had the top seed in the NFC playoffs last season with a 15-2 record after going 12-5 the season before. The Lions are 7-0 and covered the spread each time in their first game following a loss over the 2023 and 2024 NFL seasons. The model expects another focused effort from the Lions going up against the man who was the offensive coordinator for the last two seasons, Ben Johnson.

The Bears lost, 27-24, to the Vikings in J.J. McCarthy's quarterbacking debut on Monday Night Football last week as Caleb Williams finished with just 210 yards while missing multiple open receivers during the contest. The model projects the Lions to cover the spread in 61% of simulations.