Oftentimes, when Michigan and Penn State meet, there are Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff implications. That's not the case this season, but there will be a sense of urgency on each side.

Kyle Whittingham's first season at Michigan was met with hand-wringing almost immediately. In Week 1, the Wolverines needed a miracle to escape with a win over Western Michigan, a game they should have lost. Outside of a nice win over Oklahoma, it hasn't gotten much better. The offense is abysmal, and Michigan has now dropped back-to-back conference games against Minnesota and Iowa.

Over at Penn State, Matt Campbell hasn't exactly inspired confidence in his first year on the job either. After a 3-0 start, the Nittany Lions have dropped three straight against Big Ten opponents. One of those was a humiliating loss to Northwestern in which Penn State surrendered 413 yards on the ground. With several Iowa State transfers at key spots, the offense is now struggling to score points in conference play.

So, although this may not be a top-25 showdown between former Big Ten East rivals, the stakes are still high. There's pressure on these first-year coaches to patch some leaks, but only one will get the relief of victory.

Kyle Whittingham

Turn up the heat: When Whittingham was hired, the path to immediate success seemed obvious. Sherrone Moore, for all the turmoil he brought upon the program, won nine games with the Wolverines. Surely, a steady hand like Whittingham could get even more out of this team, right? Wrong. Against a tougher schedule, Michigan is in jeopardy of missing a bowl game.

Quarterback Bryce Underwood and the offense have regressed under Whittingham's staff. The Wolverines have reached 20 points in one game -- a 52-17 blowout over UTEP in Week 2. Only Michigan State has a worse scoring offense than Michigan's in the Big Ten.

Another thing working against Whittingham is instability in the athletic department. AD Warde Manuel is stepping down at the end of the year, which calls into question the level of support Whittingham will receive from the new regime. Beyond that, Whittingham has a relatively inexpensive buyout, $24.75 million, for a coach of his stature.

Spin zone: Whittingham has been in place for half a season. Correcting Michigan's issues will take longer than that, especially since the Wolverines have faced and will continue to face a brutal path in 2026. While the offense may be a mess, offensive coordinator Jason Beck has a proven track record of success at Utah. Perhaps Whittingham and Beck will get the opportunity to target a better fit at quarterback in the offseason -- something they were unable to do right after their move to Ann Arbor.

When it comes to the murky future of the athletic department, wouldn't it be wise to keep Whittingham for at least another season? Is more instability really the answer for the Wolverines?

Matt Campbell

Turn up the heat: Coming into the season, most assumed Penn State's floor was somewhere between eight or nine wins because the schedule was so favorable. You know what they say about assuming. As it turns out, the floor is much lower than that, especially if Campbell and his staff can't get things corrected on offense. Rocco Becht is a solid college quarterback, but he doesn't have much upside, and he doesn't have elite playmakers around him. What can be done about that now?

The optics of Campbell getting off to an 0-4 start in Big Ten play would also be terrible. Fair or unfair, the narrative starts to become that a coach who succeeded at an under-the-radar program in the Big 12 can't handle the pressure of a marquee program in the Big Ten.

The only way those optics could be worse is losing to this Michigan team.

Spin zone: For starters, Campbell got a massive long-term contract upon his hiring. No amount of heat is getting him fired this season, although he could feel compelled to make staff changes if things don't improve. Besides, perhaps a disappointing season becomes the impetus for Penn State to start spending like a real heavy-hitter on the NIL market. As things stand now, the Nittany Lions are middle-of-the-pack spenders in the Big Ten with a price tag under $30 million.

Verdict

A loss would be devastating for both coaches, but the off-field factors mean Whittingham probably needs this win more. Campbell has an enormous contract and stability in the athletic department. Whittingham, meanwhile, has a somewhat reasonable buyout and an athletic director change working against him. He hasn't had much time to build his team in Ann Arbor, but patience is thin at Michigan, where the expectation is competing for national championships.