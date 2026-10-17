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Michigan vs. Penn State live updates: Struggling Wolverines, Nittany Lions look to get back on track

Live updates, highlights and analysis as Michigan clashes with Penn State Saturday on CBS

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Michigan and Penn State both came into the 2026 season with high hopes of a quick turnaround from a disappointing 2025 campaign under new head coaches. 

However, both teams enter Saturday's matchup in Ann Arbor on losing streaks, with Michigan losing back-to-back games, while Penn State has dropped three in a row to open Big Ten play. That brings the Wolverines and Nittany Lions into their Week 7 matchup on CBS filled with anxiety rather than optimism for the future, and both Kyle Whittingham and Matt Campbell are desperate for a win to ease tension from the fans. 

Both teams have had similar struggles in 2026, as neither offense has lived up to expectation thus far. The Wolverines have not seen former 5-star recruit Bryce Underwood take a leap in his sophomore season, and the Michigan offense has sputtered out of the gates. Rocco Becht followed Campbell from Iowa State, but the veteran quarterback has not brought the kind of stability and consistency to the Penn State offense fans hoped. 

Saturday's showdown may not have the College Football Playoff implications that both fan bases hoped, but it's a critical game for each team for different reasons and should be a fascinating Big Ten battle. 

Watch Michigan vs. Penn State live at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming live on CBSSports.comthe CBS Sports App and Paramount+ Premium. Keep it locked here for live updates, analysis and highlights from the game.

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