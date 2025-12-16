Michigan's focus level on its upcoming Citrus Bowl matchup with Texas is anything but ordinary, according to interim coach Biff Poggi, who spoke for the first time Monday since Sherrone Moore's firing last week. Terminated for cause as the result of an inappropriate relationship with a staff member, Moore was later charged with felony home invasion and stalking after allegedly threatening to kill himself and blaming the victim for "ruining his life."

Poggi said he has spent most of the last few days with "lots of arms around shoulders, lot of listening" to his players and was directed by Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel to simply be there for them as a show of love and support.

"It has been a tumultuous time," Poggi said. "A lot of ... first disbelief, then anger, then really, what we're in right now is the kids, quite frankly, feel very betrayed, and we're trying to work through that."

The shocking end of Moore's tenure after just two seasons as coach came without a meeting with his team as he was in police custody mere hours later. The unexpected search for a new leader at Michigan has already begun.

"I don't know that you can prepare for something like this," Poggi said. "It's been complicated. I want to listen to them. I want to understand what the kids are feeling and what their parents are feeling, and so a lot of listening, and there's been a wide range of emotions, and we are going through those steps.

"They're not over yet, and I don't expect them to be over for a while. The mandate that Warde Manuel gave me as the athletic director when he asked me to be the interim coach, was to love and take care of the kids, and so that's what I'm spending all of my time doing."

Moore's firing came a week after Michigan welcomed the 11th-best recruiting class for the 2026 cycle per 247Sports. And now, all of those newcomers have decisions to make. The traditional, one-time transfer portal window opens on Jan. 2, but the NCAA also provides a two-week additional window that starts five days after a new coach is hired at a program.

Roster worries are not a concern of Poggi and the Wolverines at the moment, however. He wants players to rally around one another and fight for Michigan during the Citrus Bowl, independent of the off-the-field distractions.

As Poggi put it, there's "no manual" on how to navigate this program's current situation.

"Because when they're inside that rectangle for those hours that were either in meetings or practicing, it's a bit of a sanctuary," Poggi said. "And a chance to not think about what is a constant barrage of media questions and things like that."

The Wolverines play the Longhorns in a battle of nationally-ranked teams on Dec. 31 in Orlando.