This week Michigan's board of regents authorized a law firm to expand its investigation into the athletic department's handling of the Sherrone Moore situation, a person familiar with the decision told CBS Sports on Friday.

The law firm Jenner & Block has been tasked with the review, which the source described as an "open-ended" inquiry into the athletic department. CBS Sports granted the source anonymity because of the sensitivity of the investigation.

Moore, 39, was fired with cause during a one-on-one meeting with athletics director Warde Manuel on Wednesday afternoon after evidence of an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. Information on that relationship was turned over to the department that morning, sources told CBS Sports.

Hours later, Moore was sitting in jail after allegedly breaking into a female staff member's home and threatening to harm himself with butter knives and scissors, according to the Washtenaw County (Mich.) Prosecutor's Office and Pittsfield Township police.

The Detroit News first reported Friday that Michigan's board authorized an expanded probe into the athletics department.

The development follows a letter from university president Domenico Grasso to students and faculty, encouraging anyone with additional information related to Moore to contact Jenner & Block.

"This breach of trust by coach Moore is painful for many in our community, first and foremost, the individuals directly involved in this situation," president Domenico Grasso wrote in the letter obtained Thursday by CBS Sports. "Yet our swift and decisive action reflects the university's staunch commitment to a campus culture of respect, integrity and accountability."

Moore was detained by police Wednesday and formally charged Friday with felony home invasion, along with misdemeanor charges of stalking and breaking and entering or entering without breaking. He was released Friday afternoon on a $25,000 cash surety bond. A judge ordered the continuation of mental health treatment, imposed a GPS tether, restricted Moore from leaving the state of Michigan, and barred him from any contact with the alleged victim.

Moore appeared in court Friday afternoon via video conference, wearing a white jail-issued shirt and pants, seated alone in a small room. A prosecutor said during the arraignment that Moore told the alleged victim: "I'm going to kill myself. I'm going to make you watch. My blood is on your hands. You ruined my life."

The prosecutor later added that the alleged victim "was terrorized" by Moore's behavior.

Moore is due back in court Jan. 22 for a probable cause conference.

Moore was 16-8 in two seasons leading the Wolverines. He was promoted from offensive coordinator to head coach after Jim Harbaugh left for the NFL following the school's first national title since 1997. Associated head coach Biff Poggi was named interim head coach Wednesday as the university searches for Moore's replacement.

Michigan (9-3) is scheduled to play Texas in the Citrus Bowl on New Year's Eve.

Richard Johnson contributed to this report.