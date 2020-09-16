The Big Ten will be playing football in 2020, but Michigan quarterback Dylan McCaffrey will not, according to a report from the Detroit News. McCaffrey, a redshirt junior, will be opting out of the 2020 college football season and is looking to transfer from the Wolverines program. Michigan nor McCaffrey have yet to confirm the report. If/when it comes to fruition, McCaffrey, who is set to graduate from Michigan in December, would have two years of eligibility remaining because of the NCAA's extra year of granted eligibility.

McCaffrey was locked in a quarterback battle this offseason with Joe Milton. Both saw game action last year with McCaffrey appearing in seven games, throwing for 116 yards and a touchdown while adding another touchdown on the ground. Milton appeared in four games with 59 yards passing, a touchdown and a pick.

With McCaffrey reportedly leaving the team, Milton is the presumed frontrunner to start for the Wolverines this fall, with the Big Ten's revised schedule set to kick off on the weekend of Oct. 24 against an opponent still to be determined.

A former four-star recruit per 247Sports Composite rankings, McCaffrey landed at Michigan as part of the Wolverines' 2017 class. He is the son of former NFL wide receiver Ed McCaffrey. His older brothers are Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and Max McCaffrey, who played at Duke. Younger brother Luke McCaffrey currently plays in the Big Ten as a quarterback on Nebraska's roster.