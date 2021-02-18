Ex-Michigan starting quarterback Joe Milton announced on Twitter that he has entered the transfer portal. Milton, a graduate transfer will be eligible immediately and have three years of eligibility remaining.

"I want to thank coach [Jim] Harbaugh for giving me that opportunity to come play for a program with lots of tradition," he wrote. "I have bonds with my brothers that will last forever. I have decided to enter the transfer portal as a grad transfer with three years of eligibility.

Milton entered last season as the starting quarterback of the Wolverines. He threw for 1,077 yards, four touchdowns, tossed four interceptions, rushed for 109 yards and scored once on the ground in six games. He was replaced by then-sophomore Cade McNamara in the Week 5 matchup vs. Rutgers, and went 1-of-3 for 21 yards during the final game of the season vs. Penn State one week later.

The Orlando, Florida-native was a four-star prospect coming out of Olympia High School. He was the 9th-ranked pro-style quarterback in the Class of 2019, and was the fifth-ranked player in Michigan's recruiting class during that cycle.

McNamara will likely enter spring practice as the front-runner to win the starting job in 2021 in Ann Arbor due to his experience. But J.J. McCarthy -- the No. 22 overall player in the most recent recruiting class, will push McNamara for the starting gig. McCarthy, a 6-foot-3, 190-pounder from La Grange Park, Illinois, was the second-ranked pro-style quarterback in the Class of 2021 and the sixth-ranked player in the state of Illinois.