Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson confirms he'll be returning to Wolverines next season
There had been some speculation he could leave for the NFL Draft
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson confirmed what many had already suspected, announcing on Friday that he'll be returning to Ann Arbor for his final season of eligibility.
"I think my original plan was to come here and help the team out as much as I could," Patterson told The Detroit News. "The thoughts were maybe come out after one year, so I think there might have been some speculation there. At this point, I feel like everybody thinks I'm coming back. Excited to get that out there so they know."
Patterson revealed he decided to return about a week ago.
This is a nice change of pace for Michigan, which has seen Rashan Gary, Devin Bush and Karan Higdon all announce they were skipping the team's bowl game against Florida to prepare for the NFL Draft in recent weeks. Patterson transferred to Michigan from Ole Miss following the 2017 season and was eligible to play right away due to an NCAA waiver. However, since he's now played three seasons at the college level, he was eligible to leave school to enter the NFL Draft had he chosen that path.
Patterson had an excellent season for the Wolverines, throwing for 2,364 yards and 21 touchdowns with only five interceptions. While those numbers aren't the kind of eye-popping ones we've seen from other quarterbacks around the country, Patterson was an upgrade for Michigan at the QB position compared to recent seasons. He made the offense more dynamic and well-balanced, thus making it harder to defend in the process.
Michigan plays Florida in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 29.
