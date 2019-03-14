Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson works out at Texas Rangers spring training camp

Kyler Murray has been the most scrutinized two-sport star over the last few months, one who decided not to participate in the Oakland A's spring training camp. But there's another high-profile, two-sport quarterback moonlighting in MLB this spring.

Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson spent some of his spring break working out with the Texas Rangers' minor-league camp in Surprise, Arizona, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Patterson was a 39th round pick of the Rangers in the 2018 MLB Draft despite not playing baseball since his junior year of high school.

Don't worry, Michigan fans. He isn't bailing on coach Jim Harbaugh to hit the minor league baseball circuit just yet.

"The day-in and day-out ground that these guys go through, it's humbling to even be a part of it," Patterson told the Star-Telegram. "Just watching these guys work and to see and hear that they do this every single day of the year, it's admirable and something I'm just very proud to be a part of for a short period of time."

Patterson signed a six-year contract with the Rangers that included a $25,000 signing bonus last summer, according to 247Sports. The utility infielder views this opportunity as more of a backup plan than anything else.

"The option to have this opportunity definitely opens doors," Patterson told the Star-Telegram. "But I'm full go ahead for Michigan football and getting ready for the season, and whatever happens after that, we'll look more into it."

As for his football career ... that's still a work-in-progress. Patterson thew for 2,600 yards, 22 touchdowns and 7 interceptions as a junior for the Wolverines football team, leading them to a 10-3 record and a berth in the Peach Bowl. He decided to return to Ann Arbor, Michigan, for his senior season and could vault himself up NFL draft boards if he improves in his second year in Harbaugh's offense.