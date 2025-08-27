Michigan running backs coach Tony Alford has quickly become a central figure in the Wolverines' push to attract top-tier talent as a veteran recruiter. Last week, Michigan added five-star running back Savion Hiter, the top prospect at that position in the Class of 2026 who committed to the program over Georgia, Tennessee ... and Ohio State, where Alford spent nine seasons as an assistant coach.

Alford, who flipped sides in the heated Michigan-Ohio State rivalry prior to last season, was asked Wednesday what aspects of the Wolverines' program he could sell to recruits. He didn't hesitate to answer -- and added an unprompted jab at the Buckeyes.

"This block 'M' is amazing. And it's different," Alford said. "Every school you go to, the coaches say, 'We're different, we're different.' I think that the young men and their families need to come here to really experience it. This place is different. I think the people are different. I think our staff is different. Our head coach [Sherrone Moore] damn sure is different."

Alford highlighted Michigan's culture, the alignment of the staff and even the role players themselves play in selling the program to recruits before delivering the kicker.

"You wanted me to say something really bad about that other place," Alford said. "I'll say it, yeah, we're better. There you go. Now I'm going to get crucified on that one."

Michigan has certainly proven that on the field, winning each of the past four meetings. Another victory in the 2025 regular-season finale would give the Wolverines their longest win streak in the series since the mid-1920s.

Alford's own experience on both sides of the rivalry adds weight to his assessment, having seen firsthand the differences in culture, preparation and player engagement between the programs. He was on the winning side of 'The Game' during his first five seasons at Ohio State before enduring three consecutive losses. He then switched to Michigan in 2024, helping the Wolverines pull off a 13-10 upset in Columbus against the eventual national champions.

Beyond the results, Alford stressed that Michigan's recruiting pitch is built on authenticity. He pointed to the relationships players form with recruits, the buy-in from the support staff and the way the Ann Arbor community has embraced the team.

"We're all aligned in what we're saying to these young people that come here," Alford said. "And you can't fake that."

Of course, an active win streak against Ohio State certainly helps, too.