Michigan running back Chris Evans no longer with Wolverines program 'at this time'
Evans was the Wolverines' primary backup in 2018
Michigan running back Chris Evans, the top contender to be the starting running back on the depth chart in 2019, is not with the program at this time, the Detroit News confirmed Tuesday. Evans finished second on the Wolverines in rushing in 2018 with 423 yards and four rushing touchdowns.
"Chris Evans is not a member of the football team at this time," a Michigan spokesman confirmed to the outlet. "Privacy laws prohibit us from commenting further."
That quote is extremely open-ended and leaves the door open for Evans to return at some point. If he doesn't return, it would be a big loss for a program in need of a true No. 1 running back. The 5-foot-11, 216-pound native of Indianapolis rushed for 685 yards and six touchdowns as a sophomore in 2017, and 614 yards and four touchdowns as a freshman inn 2016.
Evans was in line to be the No. 1 running back heading into the Peach Bowl vs. Florida, after 2018 starter Karan Higdon decided to sit out and prepare for the NFL Draft. But Evans managed just 20 yards on seven carries in the 41-15 loss to the Gators, with a long run of only eight yards.
If Evans'a absence becomes permanent, expect Tru Wilson and Christian Turner to vie for the top spot on the depth chart, with four-star class of 2019 early enrollee Zach Charbonnet in the mix as well.
