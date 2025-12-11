This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

Good morning, sports fans! It's Austin Nivison on the keyboard this fine Thursday morning. Between Michigan firing Sherrone Moore, Pete Alonso finding a new team and the Thunder stacking another win for another record and a spot in the NBA Cup semifinals, we have a lot of ground to cover. I don't want to take anymore of your precious time, so let's dive right into the biggest stories of the day.

🔥 Five things to know Thursday

🏈 Do not miss this: Michigan coaching candidates

Getty Images

Just when we thought the coaching carousel was slowing down, Michigan enters the market and has it moving at a dizzying pace again. The Wolverines have the money, the brand and the pedigree to attract a legitimate star in the coaching world, so things may get very interesting as this search unfolds.

Robby Kalland put together a list of potential candidates, and it features some big names. Let's go down to Tuscaloosa to address the elephant in the room -- Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer does make some sense based on what Michigan has to offer.

Kalland: "The Wolverines have tons of financial resources, an elite young quarterback in Bryce Underwood and plenty of desire to close the gap on their hated rivals in Columbus. DeBoer is a midwest guy and might view Michigan as a better long-term fit on a personal level. When he was at Washington, Michigan was always regarded as a spot where DeBoer could jump. Alabama came open first, and here we are."

Consulting with the oddsmakers at SportsLine, DeBoer has the fourth-best odds to get the job at +500. The only college coach ahead of DeBoer on that list is Arizona State's Kenny Dillingham, who led his team to the College Football Playoff in 2024.

Whoever Michigan hires will have a two-fold task on their hands. First, and most obviously, winning is the priority in Ann Arbor. Second, the new coach must be capable of polishing what has become a tarnished reputation in Ann Arbor.

🏀 Celtics soaring upward in NBA Power Rankings

Getty Images

It's been impossible for any team to keep pace with the one-loss Thunder, but the Celtics have been doing their best lately. Even without Jayson Tatum in the mix, Boston has been shredding some quality competition and is now up to No. 2 in our latest NBA Power Rankings.

Botkin: "Boston has won five straight and 10 of its last 12 with six of those victims being the Magic, Pistons, Cavaliers, Knicks, Lakers and Raptors. That is probably the best run of wins any team has put together this season. The offense is humming behind a league-leading 16 3-pointers per game and absolutely incendiary mid-range campaigns from Jaylen Brown and Payton Pritchard."

Since I'm feeling generous, here is the full top five from this week's rankings:

1. Thunder (--)

2. Celtics (+7)

3. Nuggets (+1)

4. Rockets (-2)

5. Knicks (+7)

🌟 CBS Sports' college football All-American team

Mike Meredith, CBS Sports

Our team of college football experts cast their ballots for the CBS Sports All-American team, which was released in full on Wednesday. There were a lot of interesting results, but football is a quarterback-driven sport, so let's look there.

Vanderbilt star Diego Pavia (not the only All-American Commodore) beat out fellow Heisman Trophy finalist Fernando Mendoza for first-team honors. The difference was simply that Pavia -- in addition to cashing checks he wrote in the offseason -- did it all for Vanderbilt.

Cody Nagel: "More than just a quarterback, Pavia is the face of Vanderbilt football. And he's backed up all that off-field talk with jaw-dropping production on the field. He's the only FBS quarterback to rank in the top 15 in passing yards (3,192) and the top 10 in rushing yards (892), combining for 36 total touchdowns while completing 71.2% of his passes."

Be sure to check out the full first- and second-teams, as well as a breakdown of players by conference.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

📺 What we're watching Thursday

We'll be watching the UEFA Europa League on Paramount+ all day.

⚽ AS Roma at Celtic, 3 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

🏒 Golden Knights at Flyers, 7 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Iowa at Iowa State (M), 8 p.m. on FS1

🏈 Falcons at Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m. on Prime Video

🏒 Panthers at Avalanche, 9:30 p.m. on ESPN