The NCAA imposed a significant fine on Michigan, reportedly exceeding $20 million, stemming from the loss of postseason football revenue over the next two seasons. This comes as a part of its sanctions following an investigation into an alleged sign-stealing scheme involving former Wolverines staffer Connor Stalions. Jim Harbaugh, who served as head coach at the time, will receive a show-cause for 10 years. Stalions has an eight-year show-cause.

Penalties for coach Sherrone Moore include a two-year show-cause order, during which he is suspended for three games. That includes the self-imposed two-game suspension in addition to the first game of the 2026 season. A

The ruling by the Committee on Infractions (COI) can be viewed here. Below is a full list of penalties for the Wolverines.

Four years of probation.

Financial penalties: $50,000 fine, plus 10% of the budget for the football program. A fine equivalent to the anticipated loss of all postseason competition revenue sharing associated with the 2025 and 2026 football seasons. A fine equivalent to the cost of 10% of the scholarships awarded in Michigan's football program for the 2025-26 academic year.

A 25% reduction in football official visits during the 2025-26 season.

A 14-week prohibition on recruiting communications in the football program during the probation period.

Jim Harbaugh: A 10-year show-cause order, restricting him from all athletically related activities during the show-cause period, which will begin on Aug. 7, 2028, at the conclusion of his four-year show-cause order from a previous case.

Sherrone Moore: A two-year show-cause order, during which he is suspended from a total of three games. Michigan self-imposed a two-game suspension for Moore during the upcoming 2025-26 football season. The panel determined that a suspension for one additional game was appropriate. Therefore, Moore also will be suspended for the first game of the 2026-27 season. Apart from the three-game suspension, Moore is not prohibited from engaging in coaching or other athletically related activities during the show-cause period.

Connor Stalions: An eight-year show-cause order, restricting him from all athletically related activities during the show-cause period.



Denard Robinson: A three-year show-cause order, restricting him from all athletically related activities during the show-cause period.



Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel recently pointed to NCAA president Charlie Baker's comments after the Wolverines won the national championship, saying Baker told him "they won it fair and square." The school previously accused the NCAA of "grossly overreaching" and "wildly overcharging" the program, noting that out of 52 games involving Michigan opponents Stalions allegedly scouted, only one was attended by Stalions himself, according to documents obtained by Yahoo Sports. Eight others were attended by then-Michigan staff members, while the remainder involved friends and family -- attendance that is not an NCAA violation.

The case stems from an alleged advanced-scouting network orchestrated by Stalions in violation of NCAA Bylaw 11.6.1, which prohibits in-person scouting of future opponents. Investigators alleged Stalions purchased tickets in his own name for more than 30 games involving 11 different Big Ten schools over a three-year span, and also bought tickets to the 2021 and 2022 SEC Championship Games. An anonymous Division III coach told investigators that Stalions hired him to gather information on future Big Ten opponents.

The scandal first came to light in October 2023 when the Big Ten launched its own investigation. Stalions resigned in November 2023, and Michigan dismissed linebackers coach Chris Partridge after allegedly destroying evidence -- though Partridge denied knowledge of the scheme.

In July, Michigan suspended Moore for two games in the 2025 season after he allegedly deleted a thread of 52 text messages with Stalions. Moore will miss Michigan's Week 3 matchup against Central Michigan and its Week 4 Big Ten opener against Nebraska, but will coach against his alma mater Oklahoma in Week 2.

The Wolverines open the 2025 season on Aug. 30 against New Mexico. Michigan enters the year with question marks after losing seven players to the NFL Draft, but adds top-ranked freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood and veteran transfer Mikey Keene to its offense, along with new playmakers at wide receiver.