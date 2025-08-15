The Michigan sign-stealing saga is finally at its conclusion. The NCAA's Committee on Infractions delivered its final verdict, levying a $20 million fine against the university and imposing a suspension on coach Sherrone Moore and a 10-year show-cause upon Jim Harbaugh, among other punitive measures, after it found that "Michigan football program committed violations involving an off-campus, in-person scouting scheme."

The NCAA's decision specifically names former staffer Connor Stalions, an otherwise unassuming member of Michigan's recruiting personnel department that was thrust into the limelight when initial reports of the scandal leaked, as the mastermind. But it also tagged Harbaugh with a "responsibility violation" and Moore with a Level II "failure to cooperate" violation.

The investigation also confirmed that Stalions, during the 2021, 2022 and 2023 seasons, directed individuals to conduct advanced in-person scouting of Michigan's future opponents. That was already known through various reports.

In fact, the sign-stealing scheme came to light almost two years ago. It's been a long road to get to the NCAA's decision, filled with twists and turns involving other schools and multiple ex-Michigan assistants and staffers.

Here's a look at the entire timeline, from the scandal's origins to its likely endpoint.

Michigan sign-stealing scandal timeline

May 2022: Stalions, who joined Harbaugh's staff in 2018 as a volunteer assistant, received a promotion to defensive analyst. By this point Stalions already developed his advanced sign-stealing scheme.

Oct. 1, 2022: According to Stalions, he received a game ball for "deciphering signals" in Michigan's 27-14 win against Iowa. It is not a violation of NCAA guidelines to decode signals while a game is in progress.

Oct. 19, 2023: The Big Ten launches an investigation into alleged sign stealing and illegal in-person scouting at Michigan. Stalions is at the center. Harbaugh denies any involvement and vows to cooperate with the investigation.

Oct. 20, 2023: The Big Ten notifies Michigan State, ahead of its Week 8 game against Michigan, that the conference is investigating Michigan.

Michigan also suspends Stalions without pay.

Oct. 27, 2023: A former Division III coach claims that Stalions compensated him to record future Wolverines opponents in person.

Nov. 1, 2023: Central Michigan starts an investigation into allegations that Stalions was on its sideline for its season opener against Michigan State after a photo appearing to show Stalions in Central Michigan gear surfaces online.

Nov. 3, 2023: Stalions resigns from his position at Michigan after he refused to cooperate with internal and external investigations.

Nov. 6, 2023: The NCAA joins Central Michigan's investigation into allegations that Stalions was on CMU's sideline for its season opener on the road against Michigan State.

Nov. 7, 2023: Michigan claims that Ohio State and Rutgers shared its play-calling signals with Purdue ahead of the 2022 Big Ten Championship Game.

Nov. 9, 2023: Ohio State coach Ryan Day and Rutgers coach Greg Schiano deny sharing Michigan's signals with Purdue.

Nov. 10, 2023: The Big Ten suspends Harbaugh for the final three games of the 2023 regular season. He is still allowed to attend practices and other "football team activities."

Nov. 16, 2023: After initially planning to mount a legal battle, Michigan accepts Harbaugh's suspension and the Big Ten ends its investigation.

Nov. 17, 2023: Michigan fires linebackers coach Chris Partridge and releases a statement suggesting that Partridge's dismissal is tied to information obtained by the NCAA in its sign-stealing investigation.

Nov. 25, 2023: Michigan beats Ohio State to secure a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game.

Jan. 8, 2024: After winning a Big Ten title and marching through the College Football Playoff, Michigan beats Washington in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Jan. 10, 2024: NCAA president Charlie Baker says Michigan won its national title "fair and square."

Jan 24, 2024: The Los Angeles Chargers hire Harbaugh.

Jan. 26, 2024: Michigan tabs Moore, who was an assistant for the Wolverines from 2018-23, as Harbaugh's successor.

July 30, 2024: Central Michigan fires quarterbacks coach Jake Kostner, a former Harbaugh assistant.

Aug. 25, 2024: Michigan receives its notice of allegations from the NCAA. An initial draft leak alleged that Moore committed Level II violations, while Harbaugh, Partridge and former assistant Denard Robinson all had Level I violations levied against them.

The notice of allegations also contends that Moore deleted 52 text messages with Stalions.

Jan. 28, 2025: Michigan's response accuses the NCAA of "grossly overreaching" and "wildly overcharging" the university despite a lack of evidence. Michigan also asks the NCAA to treat its infractions as Level II violations, and not Level I.

Michigan claims that Moore's deleted text messages were done out of frustration after he believed that Stalions' violations would take credit and attention away from what the players and coaches achieved at Michigan.

March 18, 2025: Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel says he has had no talks with the NCAA about a postseason ban and that he anticipates a final ruling "by the end of the summer."

May 5, 2025: Michigan gives Moore a two-game suspension for Weeks 3 and 4 of the 2025 season, allowing Moore to coach against Oklahoma -- his alma mater -- in Week 2.

Aug. 15, 2025: The NCAA's Committee on Infractions delivers its final verdict in the sign-stealing case.