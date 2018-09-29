Michigan St. vs. C. Michigan Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAAF game

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Michigan St. On Saturday they take on C. Michigan at 12:00 p.m. Michigan St. will be hoping to build upon the 30-10 win they picked up against C. Michigan the last time they played.

Last Saturday, Michigan St. had a bit more than a touchdown to spare in a 35-21 victory over Indiana. Jalen Nailor was the offensive standout of the match for Michigan St., as he rushed for 79 yards and 1 touchdown.

C. Michigan had a rough outing against N. Illinois two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. C. Michigan was able to grind out a solid win over Maine, winning 17-5. The win was a breath of fresh air for C. Michigan as it put an end to their three-game losing streak.

Their wins bumped Michigan St. to 2-1 and C. Michigan to 1-3. The Michigan St. defense got after the quarterback against Indiana to the tune of four sacks, so C. Michigan's offensive line better have put in some good practice this past week in preparation for the contest.