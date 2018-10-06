Michigan St. vs. Northwestern updates: Live NCAAF game scores, results for Saturday
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Michigan State vs. Northwestern football game
Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Northwestern will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They take on Michigan St. at 12:00 p.m. Northwestern is limping into the game on a three-game losing streak.
It was close but no cigar for Northwestern as they fell 20-17 to Michigan last Saturday.
Meanwhile, Michigan St. had a bit more than a touchdown to spare in a 31-20 win over C. Michigan. The success made it back-to-back wins for Michigan St.
Michigan St.'s victory lifted them to 3-1 while Northwestern's defeat dropped them down to 1-3. In their victory, Michigan St. relied heavily on Brian Lewerke, who accumulated 185 passing yards and punched in 2 rushing TDs. Northwestern will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
-
