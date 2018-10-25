Michigan St. vs. Purdue: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Michigan State vs. Purdue football game
Who's Playing
Michigan State Spartans (home) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (away)
Current records: Michigan St. 4-3; Purdue 4-3
What to Know
Purdue will challenge Michigan St. on the road at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday. Purdue will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each match than the last.
You can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Purdue's strategy against Ohio St. last Saturday. Purdue was the clear victor by a 49-20 margin over Ohio St. The win was familiar territory for Purdue, who now has four in a row.
Meanwhile, Michigan St. came up short against Michigan last Saturday, falling 21-7.
Purdue's victory lifted them to 4-3 while Michigan St.'s defeat dropped them down to 4-3. In their victory, Purdue relied heavily on D.J. Knox, who rushed for 128 yards and 3 touchdowns. Michigan St. will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Spartan Stadium, Michigan
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Spartans are a slight 1.5 point favorite against the Boilermakers.
This season, Michigan St. is 2-5-0 against the spread. As for Purdue, they are 5-2-0 against the spread
Series History
Michigan St. won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.
- 2015 - Michigan State Spartans 24 vs. Purdue Boilermakers 21
