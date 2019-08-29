Michigan St. vs. Tulsa: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Michigan St. (home) vs. Tulsa (away)

Last Season Records: Michigan St. 7-5-0; Tulsa 3-9-0;

What to Know

Tulsa and Michigan St. are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET this coming Friday at Spartan Stadium. Returning after a rocky 3-9 season, Tulsa is aiming to prove that the past does not define them. While Michigan St. was not exactly top dog last year, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 7-5.

A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Tulsa was fourth in the nation in passing touchdowns allowed, finishing the 2018 season giving up only 11. As for Michigan St., they ranked first in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game, closing the year allowing only 77.90 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

Since the experts predict a loss, Tulsa will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spartan Stadium, Michigan

Spartan Stadium, Michigan TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.00

Odds

The Spartans are a big 23.5 point favorite against the Golden Hurricane.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Spartans, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 21.5 point favorite.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.