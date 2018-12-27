Michigan star DE Chase Winovich delaying surgery to play in Peach Bowl vs. Florida

No. 7 Michigan will square off with No. 10 Florida on Saturday afternoon in the Peach Bowl, and will do so with a banged up superstar looking to end his career on a high note. Senior defensive end Chase Winovich will play in the game vs. the Gators despite an undisclosed injury that will require surgery after the season.

"It happened pretty early on in the Ohio State game," Winovich said via the Detroit Free Press. "I came back and it was hurting pretty bad. I thought it was part of the deal, part of the postgame soreness. I knew that injuries and everything hurt a lot worse after a loss ... I came back after that week and got it checked out and got an MRI and they were like, 'Yeah, you need surgery. What do you want to do? You can either wait and suffer through it or get it now.'"

The 6-foot-3, 255-pound edge threat leads the Wolverines with 14.5 tackles for loss, and is third on the team in tackles with 62. He was a first-team All-Big Ten selection following the end of the regular season, and a third-team All American according to the Associated Press.

It's a strategic decision for Winovich, who will play in the Senior Bowl and participate in the NFL combine despite the injury.

"They told me, really, timing-wise for that surgery, I wouldn't be able to get it because I need to participate in the Combine and stuff and I wouldn't be able to get it until after that," he said.

While Winovich will be out on the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta against the Gators, several of his high-profile teammates will not. Defensive lineman Rashan Gary, offensive tackle Juwann Bushell-Beatty and running back Karan Higdon all elected to sit out to prepare for the draft, and linebacker Devin Bush did as well as he rehabs a hip injury.

Michigan and Florida will tee it up Saturday afternoon at noon ET in Atlanta.