Michigan coach Sherrone Moore isn't rushed to name his 2025 starting quarterback. The competition in Ann Arbor remains open, headlined by freshman Bryce Underwood -- a five-star recruit and 247Sports' No. 1 player in the 2025 signing class. Other contenders include veteran transfer Mikey Keene, redshirt freshman Jadyn Davis and journeyman Jake Garcia, all pushing for the job.

"Quarterbacks have been great," Moore said. "Much-improved, playing at a really good level. You know, we'll see where it goes and how far we'll go to that. As far as naming the quarterback, I know you guys want to know who the quarterback is, I'll tell you on game week, before any questions come about that."

With the season opener just over two weeks away -- a home game against New Mexico on Aug. 30 -- Michigan is focused on preparing every candidate to contribute, keeping the competition open until the final moments of camp.

"Whoever the starting quarterback is, is to raise the level of the team," Moore said. "And for (Underwood), for Jadyn Davis, for Jake Garcia, Mikey Keene, to make sure that they put themselves in position to make -- that they're the best quarterback version, or best version of what they can be for Michigan football and be leaders of the offense.

"Obviously, we've always talked about the offense is led by and the team is led by the offensive line. But the quarterback has to be the captain of that room, that offense. Whoever that is, that's who I want them to be."

Neither Underwood nor Davis -- Michigan's homegrown quarterbacks with the closest ties to the program -- have thrown a college pass yet. While both have plenty of potential, experience is a valued commodity, especially with challenging early road games looming at Oklahoma (Sept. 6) and Nebraska (Sept. 20).

Keene brings that experience. After beginning his career at UCF, where he worked with Michigan's offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey in 2022, Keene spent the last two seasons as Fresno State's starter. In 12 starts last season, he completed 70.5% of his passes for 2,892 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Garcia brings starting experience at East Carolina and Miami, but recent struggles and turnovers likely place him behind Keene and Underwood in the pecking order.

Despite his youth -- Underwood turns 18 on Aug. 19 -- teammates highlight his natural leadership and poise. Still, Michigan is taking a measured approach before entrusting him with the starting job. With the season opener approaching in a few weeks, Moore wants to make a final decision when the time is right.