Michigan State is the latest school to receive a massive donation to its athletic department. Acrisure co-founder Greg Williams and his wife, Dawn, made a $401 million commitment with $290 million of that sum designated for MSU Athletics, the university announced Friday. It is the largest gift in school history and sets the Spartans up to be competitive in the revenue-sharing era of college sports.

The donation pushes Michigan State closer to the $1 billion goal associated with its athletics fundraising campaign. In an age where athletes can earn money directly from their school, financial support is as important as ever.

The cash influx also comes at a pivotal time for Michigan State, which just completed a football coaching change and seeks to reestablish itself as a Big Ten contender under Pat Fitzgerald. And while Tom Izzo said this spring that he has no plans to step away from the basketball court in the near future, the donation could help his eventual successor usher in a more modern recruiting approach.

"In today's evolving college athletics landscape, this is a monumental day in the history of Michigan State Athletics," Michigan State athletic director J Batt said. "Greg and Dawn's commitment will provide the resources required for new levels of competitive excellence and student-athlete opportunities. We're eternally grateful for their incredible generosity, dynamic leadership and trust."

With the increased importance of athletic investment in the revenue-sharing era has come with a wave of historically large donations at numerous prominent universities. Kansas received a $300 million gift in August to fund its football stadium project and athletic programs, and Illinois secured a $100 million donation in September. Both are believed to be among the largest gifts ever given to college athletic departments.

A running start on roster construction for Pat Fitzgerald?

Michigan State's football recruiting efforts took a dive during the two-year Jonathan Smith era but could rebound as a result of the coaching change and financial commitment. If the Spartans become more prominent players in the NIL and revenue-sharing world, Fitzgerald could attract more blue-chip talent to East Lansing than his predecessor, who never signed a class better than No. 42 in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings.

The Spartans this year posted their fourth consecutive losing record, marking the program's worst stretch since 1979-83. The Big Ten is more competitive at the top now in the wake of conference expansion, and if Fitzgerald is to launch Michigan State into the league's most elite tier, it will take work to climb out of the hole the Spartans dug to start the decade. Investment into the program should help in that regard.

Basketball program set for success in eventual post-Izzo era

Izzo, now 70 and in his 30th season on the job, is unabashedly committed to his principles, and while he says he is not opposed to change, his stances on the transfer portal and NIL are more conservative than some of his counterparts across college basketball. The more traditional approach works for Izzo, who won the Big Ten last year and appears this season to be poised for another run at the conference title and perhaps a Final Four.

Not everyone can win the way Izzo does, though. The Spartans have taken just seven transfers since 2019 and no more than three in a single cycle. Whenever he retires -- and that day may not come for some time -- his eventual successor will likely have to adopt a more modern recruiting strategy. That requires money, and lots of it. NIL and revenue-sharing budgets this season exceeded $10 million in the most extreme cases.

The Williams' donation ensures that Michigan State basketball can spend with the richest programs in the country -- if it wants to. That is a major win for Izzo's successor, and perhaps Izzo will continue to adapt to the modern landscape and put the money to good use himself.