Michigan State at Michigan: Pick, odds, TV channel, live stream, watch online

It doesn't receive the same kind of attention the rivalry between Michigan and Ohio State gets, but the intrastate rivalry between Michigan and Michigan State has always held a significant amount of hate itself.

It's just, until recent years, that hate was mostly one-sided. Michigan State has always hated Michigan, but Michigan pretended not to care about the school it deemed its "little brother."

Well, Michigan State winning seven of the last nine meetings and reaching the College Football Playoff before Michigan did has changed that dynamic a bit.

Saturday evening marks the latest chapter in the story.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Oct. 7 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Michigan Stadium -- Ann Arbor, Michigan

TV: ABC | Live stream: Watch ESPN

Storylines

Michigan: The Wolverines are off to a 4-0 start to the season, but enter this game with some question marks. Wilton Speight opened the season as the team's starting quarterback, but he was hurt during Michigan's win over Purdue and will be out for a while.

In steps John O'Korn, who played well in place of Speight against the Boilermakers, and some believe his presence will make the Michigan offense more dynamic than it has been so far.

Michigan State: There's still plenty of skepticism about this Michigan State team. The Spartans went 3-9 last year, and although they're already 3-1 this season, two of those wins are against Bowling Green and Western Michigan. Last week the Spartans beat Iowa, but it wasn't exactly an impressive win.

In their biggest test of the year, the Spartans looked outclassed by Notre Dame in a 38-18 loss. The problem has been a run game that's been average to below average in three of four games this season, and now faces one of the toughest run defenses in the country. The Spartans will need to figure out a way to move the ball consistently.

Prediction

I think Michigan is the better team in this matchup, but rivalry games have a way of making strange things happen. Plus, since Mark Dantonio took over at Michigan State, the Spartans have not only won seven of ten meetings but have performed very well against the spread.

Michigan State's three losses to Michigan under Dantonio have come by an average of five points apiece, and the biggest margin was last year's nine-point loss, and Michigan was a much better team than Michigan State last year. So when I see a spread that's nearly two touchdowns in this matchup, I can't help but take the points. Pick: Michigan State +13.5



