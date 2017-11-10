Michigan State at Ohio State: Prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

There have been a lot of important games between Ohio State and Michigan State in recent years, and this Saturday's contest is no different. While the result won't make anything official, Saturday's game essentially serves a play-in game to the Big Ten Championship, as the winner will have a chokehold on the Big Ten East division.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Nov. 11 | Time: Noon ET

Location: Ohio Stadium -- Columbus, Ohio

TV: Fox | Live stream: fubo.TV (try for free)

Storylines

Ohio State: It will be interesting to see what Ohio State looks like on Saturday. This is a team coming off a 55-24 loss on the road at Iowa last weekend. A loss that may not have destroyed the Buckeyes' conference title hopes, but might just have knocked them out of the national title picture.

And losing a game is one thing. Good teams do it often enough. It's the manner in which Ohio State loss -- giving up 55 points to an Iowa team that nobody has ever called a prolific scoring team. It was the worst loss of Urban Meyer's tenure at Ohio State, even worse than the 31-0 loss to Clemson in last year's Fiesta Bowl. At least that was a playoff game and the eventual national champion.

Michigan State: It's hard to get a read on the Spartans this season. The moments when you watch this team and find it to be a powerhouse are few and far between, but it just keeps plugging along. After an early-season loss to Notre Dame, the Spartans pushed past rival Michigan and then took down rival Penn State. Now, the Spartans look to kick Ohio State while it's down.

This could be the toughest test of all, though, as you know Ohio State is coming into this game with a chip on its shoulder and looking for somebody to take last week's loss out on. Can Brian Lewerke light up another one of the Big Ten's top offenses?

Prediction

Believe me, if you want to take Michigan State and the points here, I can't blame you. Logically it's the safest position to take, as win or lose, the average margin of victory in any Spartans game this season is 9.33 points per game. That number shrinks in Big Ten play down to 5.5 points per game, so taking the Spartans makes all the sense in the world. I'm still going to take Ohio State, though. Just call it a gut feeling, but I think that after last week's embarrassment, the Buckeyes are going to come out and play their best game of the season on Saturday. Pick: Ohio State -14.5



