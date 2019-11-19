Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio plans to return to lead Spartans in 2020
Dantonio is facing a possible second losing season in the past four years
There are merits to the belief that Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio's best days are behind him. Depending on how the 2019 season ends, the university may have a decision to make. But Dantonio himself plans on being the Spartans' guy in 2020. Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Dantonio confirmed his plan to return next season.
"My intentions are there. Absolutely," Dantonio said via Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press. "My father always taught me to complete circles, and that's what I'm trying to do."
Indeed, the Spartans have done a 180 since making the College Football Playoff in 2015, going 24-24 with a 4-6 record this season. Michigan State has lost five in a row, four of which have come against ranked teams and the fifth being at the hands of Illinois. Other than the loss to the Illini, which came by way of a blown lead, all of the other losses in this streak have been lopsided. If Michigan State loses at Rutgers on Saturday, however, that would certainly be the lowest point for this program under Dantonio and guarantee a losing season for the second time in four years.
The chief complaint has been the Spartans' offensive ineptitude since they rank near the bottom of the Big Ten in most statistical categories. Dantonio has already received plenty of grief for not shaking up his offensive staff this past offseason, though he won't commit to considering any changes until after this season ends.
"I don't make decisions on that," he said. "I weigh out everything to the best that I can, because probably I have the most knowledge in terms of whats going on in our football team."
