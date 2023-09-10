Michigan State coach Mel Tucker is the subject of university investigation into allegations of sexual harassment, according to ESPN. The investigation, which remains open, began months ago with no action having been taken prior to the start of the 2023 college football season.

The allegations against Tucker were not specified, and his agent has not commented on the situation.

Michigan State vice president Emily Guerrant would not comment on the specific investigation to ESPN, but she stated that any similar complaint "would be thoroughly reviewed and followed up on by MSU's Office for Civil Rights" in a "thorough and confidential manner."

Michigan State denied a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request citing a privacy exemption that allows an organization not to disclose information that is personal in nature, such as "when it is intimate, embarrassing, private, or confidential." ESPN is preparing to file a legal appeal.

Tucker is off to a 2-0 start his fourth year as at Michigan State after beating Richmond 45-14 on Saturday night. After leading the Spartans to an 11-2 record in his second season, Tucker signed a 10-year, $95 million fully guaranteed contract with the school. Since then, the program is just 7-7 and 3-6 in Big Ten play.

There is a clause in Tucker's contract that allows MSU to fire him for cause "if the coach is engaged in any conduct which constitutes moral turpitude" or MSU deems said conduct to have embarrassed the university.