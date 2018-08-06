Michigan State cornerback out at least two months with undisclosed, non-contact injury

Michigan State will be without a starting cornerback to begin the 2018 season.

Mark Dantonio said on Monday that starting corner Josiah Scott will be out for approximately two months after he suffered a non-contact injury during practice. Dantonio did not get into specifics about what the injury Scott suffered was.

Whatever it is, Scott's loss is a significant one. If we go by the two-month timeline, that would have Scott back on the field on Oct. 6. Michigan State is scheduled to play its fifth game of the season that day at home against Northwestern, but there's a good chance Scott won't be ready for that game, which means he could miss the first five games of the season, including others against Arizona State and Indiana.

That's not an ideal situation for the Spartans defense.

Scott started 12 games for the Spartans last season, finishing the year with 30 tackles, two interceptions, 10 pass deflections and a forced fumble.