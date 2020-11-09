Rayshaun Benny, a four-star defensive tackle in the Class of 2021, is staying home. The 6-foot-5, 275-pounder, who ranks No. 188 in the latest 247Sports composite ranking, committed to Michigan State on Monday on CBS Sports HQ. The Oak Park High School star chose the Spartans over Michigan, Penn State, Arkansas and Kentucky.

He is the 17th player in the Class of 2021 to commit to coach Mel Tucker's program. Benny will make a big impact on the Spartans' defense when he arrives on campus. Allen Trieu, national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, provided this scouting report on Benny.

"Two-way high school player who was recruited on both sides of the ball but became more of a defensive recruit as his recruitment went along," he wrote. "Has filled in to 275 pounds with solid length and enough room to be able to add more pounds. As a sophomore, he was standing up and playing on the edge. He will likely be more of a strong-side end or a full-time three-tech defensive tackle in college. He gets off the ball with good quickness and is able to maintain good pad level. Has gotten stronger in the lower body and that shows up in his bull-rush. As he concentrates more on defensive line solely, he will develop with his hands and technique there more. But he is a high major prospect and could have been that on either side of the ball. Figures to be an early contributor in his career and a potential draft pick."

Benny is the No. 15 defensive tackle and No. 6 prospect in the state of Michigan, according to the 247Sports composite.