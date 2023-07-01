Henry Hasselbeck, the son of former NFL quarterback Matt Hasselbeck, flipped his college plans on Friday and committed to Mel Tucker and Michigan State. A mutli-sport athlete from Massachusetts, Hasselbeck originally committed to play lacrosse at Maryland in the winter. However, the three-star quarterback in the 2024 class saw increased interest from Power Five programs on the recruiting trail this spring, according to 247Sports.

Boston College, where his father Matt played prior to his lengthy NFL career, and Pitt were among the schools offering a spot in their 2024 class. After multiple visits to Michigan State in June, though, the Spartans ended up landing Hasselbeck's pledge.

Hasselbeck's commitment resonates beyond his football pedigree and recognizable name. Tucker and offensive coordinator Jay Johnson made Hasselbeck a priority; he is currently the only quarterback committed in the Spartans' 2024 class. The high-level athleticism required to play multiple sports at the power conference level suggests he has a high upside with further development. Hasselbeck's recruiting profile lists him at just 165 pounds, but 247Sports' Spartan Tailgate notes that playing lacrosse has kept "him a little trimmer by design."

Michigan State's quarterback outlook for 2023 took a hit earlier this offseason when returning starter Payton Thorne entered the transfer portal after spring practice. Thorne ultimately committed to Auburn, leaving sophomore Noah Kim and redshirt freshman Katin Houser to battle for the starting job this fall.