Michigan State is nearing resolution in an NCAA investigation into recruiting violations that occurred under former coach Mel Tucker. The university was sent a notice of allegations on April 29 related to violations it self-reported in August 2023, according to the Division I Infractions dashboard. The NCAA has not released details about the case.

Michigan State athletic department spokesperson Matt Larson confirmed to Spartan Tailgate that the university is aware a notice of allegations has been issued but it has not yet received the document. Larson also confirmed the notice stems from an NCAA investigation into recruiting violations that took place under Tucker -- an inquiry first publicly acknowledged by university president Kevin Guskiewicz during an April meeting with the Detroit News.

"Michigan State athletics has cooperated with the NCAA to review a potential matter concerning the football program under the former staff and will continue to do so for the duration of the process," Larson told Spartan Tailgate at the time. "NCAA rules do not permit the university to provide any additional details at this time."

It remains unclear whether the alleged violations rise to Level I or Level II infraction -- the NCAA's most serious classifications. Michigan State has 90 days to formally respond to the notice of allegations.

Michigan State remains without a permanent athletic director following the recent departure of Alan Haller, who parted ways with the university earlier this month. In the interim, longtime men's basketball coach Tom Izzo and deputy AD Jennifer Smith are sharing leadership duties as co-interim athletic directors.

Tucker was fired for cause in September 2023 after activist Brenda Tracy accused him of sexual harassment stemming from her work with the program beginning in 2021. The NCAA case marks another blemish on Tucker's turbulent tenure at Michigan State, where the Spartans went 20-14 over a little more than three seasons. Eleven of those wins came during a breakout 2021 campaign that ended with a Peach Bowl victory and a top-10 national ranking.

Tucker signed a 10-year, $95 million extension after that season that briefly made him one of the highest-paid coaches in college football. But after being fired for cause, he forfeited nearly $80 million in guaranteed salary.

Tucker filed a lawsuit against Michigan State in July 2024, claiming he was wrongfully terminated and that the university violated his constitutional rights to due process and equal protection following the sexual harassment allegations.