Michigan State names secretary of Board of Trustees as interim athletic director
Bill Beekman has now served in two key interim roles over the past few weeks
Michigan State now has an interim president and an interim athletic director as it searches for direction in the wake of both the Larry Nassar scandal and allegations against the athletic program.
On Monday, the university announced in a release that Bill Beekman, vice president and secretary of the Board of Trustees, will serve as interim AD as the school searches for a permanent one. Beekman replaces Mark Hollis, who suddenly retired last month in the wake of the Nassar scandal and just before ESPN's Outside the Lines published a lengthy story unearthing allegations against the Spartans football and basketball programs. Beekman also served briefly as the school's acting president following the resignation of Lou Anna K. Simon.
"Just as the Board of Trustees had confidence in Bill to keep things moving, as acting president, I have confidence that he will provide very capable leadership of the athletic department during this time of transition," current interim president John Engler said in a statement.
"I am honored to receive this appointment and look forward to this new challenge," Beekman added. "This is obviously a new day at MSU and I am pleased to be part of the changes."
No additional decisions have been made regarding the full-time replacements at AD and president, though no internal candidates will be considered for the AD spot.
