Michigan State, Oregon announce future home-and-home series for 2029 and 2030
And they'll actually be playing these games on campus
Remember last week when you were staring at the 2029 calendar on your phone, just wishing you had something to put on it? Well, Michigan State and Oregon have come through for you.
The schools announced Monday that they'll be playing a home-and-home series with Michigan State hosting the Ducks on Sept. 8, 2029, and Oregon returning the favor on Sept. 7, 2030. That's only 4,044 days away, so starting putting plans together now.
In all seriousness, while we'll have to wait a while to see these games played, the best part of this announcement is that the games will be played on campus. It's a novel concept these days with games at NFL stadiums providing enticing paydays for the schools involved.
While the money is good for the schools, and I certainly don't blame them for taking it, college football is always best for the fans on campus in its natural atmosphere.
