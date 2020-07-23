Watch Now: How Conference-Only Schedule Will Impact College Football Playoff ( 1:59 )

Michigan State became the latest football program to pause workouts due to COVID-19 on Wednesday after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus, the program announced. The positive test came as the Spartans prepared to ramp up from eight hours per week of voluntary workouts to 20 hours per week of permitted activity.

"As Michigan State football prepared for the beginning of the 20-hour week, during which student-athletes and staff would be in larger groups than they had been during voluntary workouts or the eight-hour weeks, it conducted surveillance COVID-19 testing on all staff members over the weekend, and previously scheduled surveillance COVID-19 testing on student-athletes Wednesday afternoon," the MSU statement read. "Late Wednesday afternoon, after testing on student-athletes had been completed, one staff member received a positive result. Michigan State football will pause workouts and will not begin its 20-hour weeks until it receives the complete results from all surveillance testing."

Michigan State is the second Big Ten program to announce a pause to workouts because of COVID-19. Ohio State also shut down workouts for six days earlier this month after receiving results from its COVID-19 testing. Schools are not required to disclose if or how many of its athletes and staff members test positive for the virus, but Michigan State has been forthcoming with information in recent weeks.

The Spartans announced last week that seven of 402 COVID-19 tests administered to athletes since the return to voluntary workouts had come back positive, including three of 38 who were tested last week.