Michigan State player walks adopted dogs on field for Senior Day after losing both parents

There are thousands of senior day stories that have unfolded across college football over the past couple of weeks. Some are heartwarming, others are tougher to digest. All are unique to the players who live them. Sadly, Michigan State cornerback Josh Butler has a story no young man should have to tell.

Both of Butler's parents died while he was in college. His father, Steven, died of a heart attack in 2017 while his mother, Ladrida, died of breast cancer about a year and a half later. To help cope with the grief, Butler adopted two dogs, Roxy and Remi. Since parents normally accompany players on the field for senior day, Butler opted to take the field on Saturday against Maryland with the two pets he chose to help him through a difficult time.

A video of Butler coming out on to the field with Roxy and Remi can be seen below. There's also a more comprehensive story about Butler's perseverance by the Lansing State Journal. It's well worth a read and a reminder of what some of these players go through and why football is merely a backdrop.

Josh Butler, in Spartan Stadium for the last time. pic.twitter.com/WE18LkBcl4 — David Harns (@DavidHarns) November 30, 2019

The love between Butler and coach Mark Dantonio is clear and the moment is extremely bittersweet. Michigan State would go on to win 19-16. The Spartans are bowl eligible and will get one more game this season.