Michigan State players will decide if LB Jon Reschke can re-join Spartans

Former Michigan State linebacker Jon Reschke left the program in February 2017, after claiming responsibility for an insensitive comment directed toward a former teammate that offended several members of the football team in a moment of anger.

Now, he wants back in.

According to MLive.com, members of the football team's leadership council will decide if he can re-join the program.

"I've talked to our football team about it," coach MarkDantonio said at a meeting with high school coaches, according to the report. "That's our football team's decision on that one. I think there's certain things that you go through relative to your football team so that decision will get made as we go forward. I think it's more important to talk to our players about that, if and when that happens."

Reschke finished fifth on the team in tackles in 2015 with 75, 5.5 of which were for a loss. He had two sacks and eight quarterback hurries for the Spartans, as they earned a spot in the College Football Playoff. He had 13 tackles in three games in 2016 as he battled through an ankle injury. He left the team two months after the end of the 2016 regular season, and tore his ACL in May 2017, according to the report.

If he is allowed to return after a player vote, his journey back to East Lansing won't be done. The former 4-star prospect in the class of 2013 would have been a redshirt senior in 2017, and would have to apply to the NCAA for a sixth year of eligibility.

Michigan State finished 10-3 in 2017, topped Washington State in the Holiday Bowl and finished seventh in the nation in total defense (297.6 YPG).