Michigan State issued an apology Saturday night after an image of Adolf Hitler appeared on the videoboard at Spartan Stadium before the Spartans' 42-0 loss to No. 2 Michigan. The image was part of a pregame trivia quiz that asked his birthplace.

"MSU is aware that inappropriate content by a third-party source was displayed on the videoboard prior to the start of tonight's football game," said Matt Larson, Michigan State's associate athletic director, in a statement. "We are deeply sorry for the content that was displayed, as this is not representative of our institutional values. MSU will not be using the third-party source going forward and will implement stronger screening and approval procedures for all videoboard content in the future."

The trivia package was found to be published on YouTube.

Photos from the game showed the stadium was not yet full when the image was displayed over an hour before kickoff. Michigan State was thoroughly ridiculed on social media for the offensive gaffe.

The blunder was part of a rough night for the Spartans, which fell to 2-5 as they were crushed by the in-state rival Wolverines.