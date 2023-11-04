Who's Playing

Nebraska Cornhuskers @ Michigan State Spartans

Current Records: Nebraska 5-3, Michigan State 2-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Spartan Stadium -- East Lansing, Michigan

Spartan Stadium -- East Lansing, Michigan TV: Fox Sports 1

What to Know

Michigan State will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. The Michigan State Spartans and the Nebraska Cornhuskers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at Spartan Stadium. Michigan State is staggering into the contest hobbled by six consecutive losses, while Nebraska will skip in buoyed by three consecutive wins.

Michigan State started off well but failed to capitalize on an early lead against Minnesota. They took a hard 27-12 fall against the Golden Gophers on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Nebraska didn't have too much trouble with Purdue at home on Saturday as they won 31-14. Nebraska pushed the score to 21-0 by the end of the third, a deficit Purdue cut but never quite recovered from.

Nebraska's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Jaylen Lloyd, who picked up 73 receiving yards and a touchdown, and Emmett Johnson, who rushed for 76 yards and a touchdown. Lloyd's longest reception was for an incredible 73 yards. Heinrich Haarberg also deserves a shout-out for his two touchdowns.

Michigan State's loss was their fourth straight on the road (dating back to last season), which dropped their overall record down to 2-6. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 17.0 points per game. As for Nebraska, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a massive bump to their 5-3 record this season.

Looking ahead, the game is expected to be close, with Nebraska going off as just a 3-point favorite. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Odds

Nebraska is a 3-point favorite against Michigan State, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cornhuskers as a 3.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 34.5 points.

Series History

Nebraska has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Michigan State.