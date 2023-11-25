1st Quarter Report

Penn State is on the board, but we're still waiting on Michigan State to respond. After one quarter, neither team has the match in the bag, but Penn State leads 3-0 over Michigan State.

If Penn State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 10-2 in no time. On the other hand, Michigan State will have to make due with a 4-8 record unless they turn things around.

Who's Playing

No. 11 Penn State Nittany Lions @ Michigan State Spartans

Current Records: Penn State 9-2, Michigan State 4-7

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan TV: NBC

NBC Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Penn State. The Penn State Nittany Lions and the Michigan State Spartans will face off in a Big Ten East battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Ford Field. Despite being away, Penn State is looking at a 22.5-point advantage in the spread.

Penn State put the finishing touches on their seventh blowout victory of the season on Saturday. They put the hurt on Rutgers with a sharp 27-6 victory.

Kaytron Allen was the offensive standout of the match as he rushed for 69 yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Michigan State narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past Indiana 24-21. The victory was just what Michigan State needed coming off of a 38-3 loss in their prior match.

Michigan State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Maliq Carr led the charge by picking up 100 receiving yards and two touchdowns. The team also got some help courtesy of Montorie Foster, who picked up 93 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Michigan State was down by four with only four minutes and six seconds left when they drove 75 yards for the winning score. Katin Houser hit Carr from 36 yards out and that was all she wrote.

Penn State's victory bumped their record up to 9-2. As for Michigan State, their victory ended a five-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 4-7.

Both teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. Looking ahead, the game looks promising for Michigan State, as the team is favored by a full 22.5 points. This contest will be their tenth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 4-5 against the spread).

Penn State strolled past Michigan State in their previous matchup back in November of 2022 by a score of 35-16. The rematch might be a little tougher for Penn State since the squad won't have the home-field advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Penn State is a big 22.5-point favorite against Michigan State, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Nittany Lions, as the game opened with the Nittany Lions as a 20-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 43 points.

Series History

Michigan State and Penn State both have 4 wins in their last 8 games.

Nov 26, 2022 - Penn State 35 vs. Michigan State 16

Nov 27, 2021 - Michigan State 30 vs. Penn State 27

Dec 12, 2020 - Penn State 39 vs. Michigan State 24

Oct 26, 2019 - Penn State 28 vs. Michigan State 7

Oct 13, 2018 - Michigan State 21 vs. Penn State 17

Nov 04, 2017 - Michigan State 27 vs. Penn State 24

Nov 26, 2016 - Penn State 45 vs. Michigan State 12

Nov 28, 2015 - Michigan State 55 vs. Penn State 16

