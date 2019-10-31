Michigan State star LB Joe Bachie declared ineligible following positive test for a banned substance
Bachie was a preseason first-team All-American
Michigan State senior linebacker Joe Bachie has been declared ineligible by the Big Ten after testing positive for a banned substance. The school will appeal the decision, according to 247Sports.
"All my career I've done my very best to represent Michigan State in a positive manner on and off the field," Bachie told 247Sports. "I plan to appeal, but to all of those affected, from my coaches to my teammates and to the fans, I apologize for putting them through this situation. I will always be a Spartan."
Bachie was a preseason first-team All American by several outlets, including CBS Sports. He currently leads the team with 41 tackles and notched a team-high 102 tackles last season for the Spartans. He was named to the first team of the coaches All-Big Ten team following his junior season.
"Joe Bachie has built himself into an All-Big Ten middle linebacker and two-time team captain through his incredible work ethic and leadership skills," Dantonio said in a statement. "This situation breaks my heart, but I know Joe is resilient and accountable. No one feels worse than Joe does, a sentiment he expressed when he spoke to the team earlier today. This does not define Joe as a player, and more importantly, as a man. He will graduate in December and has a very bright future ahead of him, both on and off the field. As a program, we plan to appeal immediately, and will continue to support Joe however we can. He will forever be a Spartan."
The 6-foot-2, 232-pound native of Berea, Ohio, has started in the middle of that linebacking corps for three seasons. He was the No. 42 overall player in the country when he came out of Brook Park High School.
