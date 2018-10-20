Michigan State star wide receiver Felton Davis III suffers torn Achilles vs. Michigan

Michigan State suffered a huge blow late in the first half of its rivalry game vs. Michigan Saturday afternoon. While coming in motion on his own 30-yard line, star receiver Felton Davis III went down immediately after the ball was snapped. He was carted off the field, and Fox confirmed on the broadcast that he has a torn Achilles tendon.

The senior entered Saturday as the leading receiver for the Spartans, with 31 catches for 474 yards and four touchdowns. He led the team with 55 catches for 776 yards and nine touchdowns in 2017. He exited Saturday with 100 catches for 1,450 yards and 14 touchdowns during his four-year career in East Lansing.

It's another blow to a receiving corps that has been fighting the injury bug in 2018. Sophomore Cody White broke his hand on Sept. 29 against Central Michigan, and still has the second-most yards on the team (300 yards) despite missing the last three games (including Michigan). Darrell Stewart, Jr. -- the third-leading receiver on the Spartans -- has been fighting an ankle injury since Sept. 22 against Indiana, but he returned to action on Saturday against Michigan.