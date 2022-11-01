Multiple players were involved in a post-game altercation in the locker room tunnel following No. 4 Michigan's 29-7 win over Michigan State on Saturday in Ann Arbor. As the programs and Big Ten Conference continue an ongoing investigation into the matter, Michigan State suspended four additional players Tuesday after originally suspending four players Sunday.

The school announced Tuesday that running back Malcolm Jones, defensive back Justin White, EDGE Jacoby Windmon and defensive end Brandon Wright have also been suspended. The latest suspensions come just two days following the suspension of linebacker Tank Brown, cornerback Khary Crump, safety Angelo Grose and defensive end Zion Young after MSU coach Mel Tucker reviewed what he called "disturbing electronic evidence."

The eight players will be suspended indefinitely until the investigation comes to a conclusion.

Video captured by the Detroit News showed one of two alleged incidents between the teams with an unidentified Michigan player being shoved and kicked by Michigan State players as they left the field. A second video shows an even more violent part of the incident with helmets apparently being swung in the direction of a Wolverines player.

Defensive backs Ja'Den McBurrows and Gemon Green have been identified as the Michigan players involved, and Green has retained attorney Tom Mars to help file charges.

"There needs to be accountability," Harbaugh said Monday. "There needs to be a full, thorough, timely investigation. I can't imagine this will not result in criminal charges. The videos are bad. It's clear what transpired. This is very open and shut. As they say, watch the tape.

Manuel was seen after the game speaking with Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren and local authorities. University of Michigan Police are in the process of investigating alongside Michigan State University Police, the former said in a statement Saturday night.

"What happened after the game was completely unacceptable," Manuel said. "I talked to the commissioner and he's looking into it. The police are also looking into it. We'll leave it in their hands but this is not how we should interact after the game. That's not the way another team should grab a player and do what they did. It's completely and utterly unacceptable. We will let the Big Ten and law enforcement handle it, but this is not what a rivalry should be about. It's not how it should be remembered."

Michigan State president Samuel Stanley called the actions by Spartans football players "unacceptable" and promised those involved would be held responsible.

"I'm extremely saddened by this incident and the unacceptable behavior depicted by members of our football program," Stanley said in a statement. "On behalf of Michigan State University, my heartfelt apology to the University of Michigan and the student athletes who were injured. There is no provocation that could justify the behavior we are seeing on the videos. Rivalries can be intense but should never be violent."

This is Michigan's second tunnel tussle in as many games. At halftime of a 41-17 win over Penn State, players from both teams got into a heated exchange, which led to a protracted tiff in the media between Harbaugh and Penn State coach James Franklin.

"All you got to do is walk into their locker room," Harbaugh told reporters last Monday. "Like, you saw pretty clearly that they completely stopped. They weren't letting us get up the tunnel. And it just seemed like a sophomoric ploy to keep us out the locker rooms."

Michigan Stadium, which was opened in 1927, only has one exit from the field to both locker rooms. Typically, the visiting team heads up the tunnel first with Michigan following. During the fight on Saturday, the unidentified Michigan player appeared to be in the tunnel while the rest of his teammates were still celebrating on the field.

"There really should be a policy that the first team that goes in, there is a buffer," Franklin said after the initial altercation. "If not, this team starts talking to this team, they start jawing back and forth, and something bad is going to happen."