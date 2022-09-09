The No. 14 Michigan State Spartans will be looking for another dominant victory when they host the Akron Zips on Saturday afternoon. Michigan State opened the season with a 35-13 win over Western Michigan last Friday, while Akron snuck past St. Francis (Pa.) in overtime. This is the first meeting between these teams.

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET. The Spartans are favored by 34 points in the latest Michigan State vs. Akron odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 56. Before entering any Akron vs. Michigan State picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Michigan State vs. Akron. Here are several college football odds for Michigan State vs. Akron:

Michigan State vs. Akron spread: Michigan State -34

Michigan State vs. Akron over/under: 56 points

Why Michigan State can cover

Michigan State cruised to a win against Western Michigan in its season opener, taking a 21-3 lead in the second quarter before going scoreless until the final seven minutes of the game. The Spartans will be looking for a more complete performance on Saturday before traveling to Washington for a non-conference game next Saturday night. Their motivation for this game does not bode well for an undersized Akron team.

Spartans quarterback Payton Thorne threw for 233 yards and four touchdowns against Western Michigan, finding four different receivers for each score. Sophomore running back Jalen Berger had a fantastic game, rushing for 120 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Michigan State has covered the spread in eight of its last 10 games, including five consecutive home games.

Why Akron can cover

Michigan State might have picked up a decisive win against Western Michigan, but it was certainly not a sharp performance. Thorne completed just 12 of his 24 pass attempts and threw an interception, which was one of the reasons why his team sputtered for a large portion of the second half. Michigan State is going to have trouble covering this large of a spread if it goes through another lapse on Saturday.

The Spartans are also going to be without linebacker Darius Snow, who had 81 tackles last year, for the remainder of the season after he suffered a leg injury. Akron had only won a total of three games over the previous three seasons, so it will be feeling good after picking up a win in its first game under new head coach Joe Moorhead. Quarterback DJ Irons threw for 273 yards and two touchdowns, while running back Cam Wiley rushed for 85 yards and two scores.

