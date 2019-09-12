Michigan State vs. Arizona State odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from simulation on 18-6 run

The Arizona State Sun Devils will get one last tuneup before beginning Pac-12 play when they visit the 18th-ranked Michigan State Spartans. The Sun Devils (2-0), who finished second in the Pac-12 South last year, are 2-4 on the road over the past two seasons. The Spartans (2-0), who finished fourth in the Big Ten East a year ago, are 6-3 at home over the past two years. Saturday's kickoff from Spartan Stadium is set for 4 p.m. ET. Arizona State beat Michigan State 16-13 in their last meeting on Sept. 8, 2018. The Spartans are 14-point favorites in the latest Michigan State vs. Arizona State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 42. Before making any Michigan State vs. Arizona State picks of your own, see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,530 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated college football against the spread picks.

The model enters Week 3 of the 2019 college football season on a blistering 18-6 run on its top-rated picks. It also called Colorado's (+158) straight-up upset of Nebraska and was all over Army (+23) against No. 10 Michigan in a game the Black Knights pushed to overtime and covered with a ton of room to spare. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

The model has taken into account the Spartans' fast start to the season with wins over Tulsa (28-7) and Western Michigan (51-17).

The model has taken into account the Spartans' fast start to the season with wins over Tulsa (28-7) and Western Michigan (51-17). Senior quarterback Brian Lewerke is a big reason for that success, completing 44-of-69 passes for 506 yards and four touchdowns.

Redshirt freshman running back Elijah Collins is off to a head-turning start to his season, leading the team with 209 yards rushing on 25 carries. Junior tailback Connor Heyward has added 56 yards on 18 carries. For his career, he has 595 yards rushing and five touchdowns.

But just because MSU has started fast, does not guarantee it will win or even cover the Michigan State vs. Arizona State spread on Saturday.

That's because Arizona State, which is 9-6 under second-year coach Herm Edwards, is led by freshman quarterback Jayden Daniels. A highly-touted recruit coming out of high school, Daniels is a dual threat. He has completed 32-of-51 passes for 588 yards and three touchdowns. He has also rushed 19 times for 38 yards and one score.

Also giving the Sun Devils offense a charge is junior running back Eno Benjamin, who leads the team with 171 yards rushing on 46 carries. He also has seven receptions for 126 yards and two touchdowns this season. For his career, Benjamin has rushed 369 times for 1,955 yards and 17 touchdowns. He entered this season with a game-changing 2,190 all-purpose yards.

So who wins Arizona State vs. Michigan State? And which side of the spread can you bank on in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Arizona State vs. Michigan State spread to jump on Saturday, all from the advanced model that is up more than $4,500 on its top-rated college football picks, and find out.