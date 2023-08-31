The 2023 college football season kicks off for two teams when the Central Michigan Chippewas go on the road to play the Michigan State Spartans on Friday evening. Both teams are looking to improve this year after underwhelming campaigns last season. Michigan State went 5-7 in 2022. Meanwhile, CMU logged a 4-8 record last year. The Spartans lead the all-time series 8-3 over the Chippewas.

Kickoff from Spartan Stadium in East Lansing is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Spartans are 14-point favorites in Central Michigan vs. Michigan State odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.

Now, here are several college football odds and trends for CMU vs. Michigan State:

Michigan State vs. Central Michigan spread: Spartans -14

Michigan State vs. Central Michigan over/under: 45 points

Michigan State vs. Central Michigan money line: Spartans -610, Chippewas +439

MSU: Michigan State has 3-6-3 ATS last season

CMU: Central Michigan has 4-7-1 ATS last season

Why Central Michigan can cover

The Chippewas had a very solid defense in 2022. CMU's unit possesses plenty of athletic defenders spread across the field. They were fourth in the MAC in total defense (374.5) and fifth in pass defense (221.9). Junior linebacker Kyle Moretti owns superb instincts and play recognition skills to constantly be around the ball.

Moretti is a reliable tackler, leading the team in total stops (92) along with three sacks. The Colorado native recorded at least eight tackles in eight games last season. Junior linebacker Justin Whiteside is another effective difference maker in the second level on defense. Whiteside tallied the third-most tackles on the team (67) and one interception.

Why Michigan State can cover

Junior linebacker Cal Haladay makes plays all over the field for the Spartans. Haladay is very instinctive and gets downhill in a hurry. The Pennsylvania native has been effective in zone coverage with the ability to defend running backs. Haladay was first on the squad in total tackles (120) and led the Big Ten with 10 tackles per game. He racked up double-digit stops in three straight games to end the 2022 campaign.

Senior linebacker Jacoby Windmon owns a quick get-off with violent hands. Windmon has good bend and burst to get after the quarterback. The Louisiana native ranked first on the team in both sacks (5.5) and forced fumbles (6) with 49 total stops. Windmon missed the final four games of the 2022 season due to suspension and will look to make an impact in the first game of the year.

