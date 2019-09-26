Michigan State vs. Indiana: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

No. 25 Michigan State (home) vs. Indiana (away)

Current Records: Michigan State 3-1-0; Indiana 3-1-0

What to Know

Indiana is 1-3 against Michigan State since 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Saturday. Get ready for a Big Ten battle as Indiana and Michigan State will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET at Spartan Stadium. Both teams are strolling into their matchup after big wins in their previous games.

The Hoosiers and Connecticut couldn't quite live up to the 57-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. Indiana claimed a resounding 38-3 win over Connecticut. Indiana's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Peyton Ramsey, who passed for 247 yards and three touchdowns, and Stevie Scott III, who rushed for 97 yards and one touchdown on 21 carries. Ramsey didn't help his team much against Ohio State two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, after losing to Northwestern the last time they met, Michigan State decided to demonstrate that turnabout is fair play. The Spartans took their game against Northwestern last week by a conclusive 31-10 score. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Spartans had established a 24-3 advantage.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 3-1. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Spartan Stadium -- East Lansing, Michigan

Spartan Stadium -- East Lansing, Michigan TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Spartans are a big 14-point favorite against the Hoosiers.

Over/Under: 44

Series History

Michigan State have won three out of their last four games against Indiana.