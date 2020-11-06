The Michigan State Spartans are back on the upswing as they travel to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes in a Big Ten matinee on Saturday. A 27-24 win at Michigan deadened the sting from an 11-point loss to Rutgers in the opener, and quarterback Rocky Lombardi leads an offense that averages 31 points per game. The Hawkeyes (0-2) have lost to Purdue and Northwestern by a combined five points to start the season.

Kickoff is set for noon ET at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Michigan State (1-1) has won three straight in the series, and Iowa hasn't beaten the Spartans at home since 2010. The Hawkeyes are 6.5-point favorite in the latest Michigan State vs. Iowa odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total points scored is 46.

Michigan State vs. Iowa spread: Hawkeyes -6.5

Michigan State vs. Iowa over-under: 46

Michigan State vs. Iowa money line: Spartans +205, Hawkeyes -245

MSU: WR Jayden Reed was an All-American after putting up 797 receiving yards at Western Michigan before redshirting in 2019.

IOWA: Sophomore TE Sam LaPorta has at least five catches in his last three starts, including last year's bowl game vs. USC.

Why Michigan State can cover

Michigan State is 6-5 against the spread in road games since 2018, and Lombardi is eighth in the nation in averaging 321 passing yards per game. He has six touchdown passes, and he has been getting the young receivers involved. Freshman Ricky White leads the team with 201 yards (22.3 per catch) and sophomore Jayden Reed has a team-high 12 receptions and two scores. Jalen Nailor, also a sophomore, is averaging 19 yards on his eight receptions.

Linebacker Antjuan Simmons is the star on defense for the Spartans, who are 6-6 ATS since 2018 after a loss. The senior is one of the hardest hitters in the conference and has a team-high 22 tackles, a fumble recovery and two passes batted down. Jacub Panasiuk had five sacks last season and has 10 tackles in the first two games, and the defense could find opportunities for big plays against a Spartans team that has turned it over seven times and allowed three sacks.

Why Iowa can cover

Iowa went 10-3 straight-up last season, and the Hawkeyes are 7-5 against the spread as a home favorite since 2018. Spencer Petras has taken over as quarterback, and he has one of the conference's best offensive lines to protect him. He has thrown for 481 yards and a touchdown, and he is likely to rely on Sam LaPorta more with top wideout Ihmir Smith-Marsette suspended. The 6-foot-4 sophomore tight end has a team-high 11 catches for 117 yards through two games.

The Hawkeyes face a Spartans team that is 2-8 ATS in its past 10 conference games, and a running attack featuring Tyler Goodson and Mekhi Sargent also relieves pressure on Petras. The pair combined for nine TDs and more than 1,200 last season and have teamed up for 201 yards this season. Iowa's defense allows just 329.5 yards and 22.5 points per game and has 12 tackles for loss. Daviyon Nixon has two of the five sacks, and Matt Hankins leads a secondary that has three interceptions.

