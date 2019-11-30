Michigan State vs. Maryland: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time

Who's Playing

Michigan State (home) vs. Maryland (away)

Current Records: Michigan State 5-6; Maryland 3-8

What to Know

The Maryland Terrapins need to shore up a defense that is allowing 36.09 points per game. Maryland and the Michigan State Spartans will face off in a Big Ten battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Spartan Stadium. Maryland is limping into the matchup on a six-game losing streak.

The Terrapins took a serious blow against the Nebraska Cornhuskers last week, falling 54-7. Maryland's only touchdown came from RB Javon Leake. Leake put himself on the highlight reel with a 58-yard TD scramble in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, MSU got themselves on the board against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, but RU never followed suit. MSU made easy work of RU and carried off a 27 to nothing victory. Among those leading the charge for the Spartans was WR Cody White, who caught 11 passes for 136 yards and three TDs.

Michigan State's win lifted them to 5-6 while Maryland's loss dropped them down to 3-8. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Spartans enter the contest with only 103.5 rushing yards allowed per game on average, good for 12th best in the nation. Less enviably, the Terrapins are stumbling into the contest with the 14th most touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 49 on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Terrapins.

Odds

The Spartans are a big 22.5-point favorite against the Terrapins.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Spartans, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 21-point favorite.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

Michigan State have won three out of their last four games against Maryland.