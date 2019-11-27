Michigan State vs. Maryland: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Michigan State vs. Maryland football game
Who's Playing
Michigan State (home) vs. Maryland (away)
Current Records: Michigan State 5-6; Maryland 3-8
What to Know
The Maryland Terrapins need to shore up a defense that is allowing 36.09 points per game. Maryland and the Michigan State Spartans will face off in a Big Ten battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Spartan Stadium. Maryland is limping into the contest on a six-game losing streak.
There's no need to mince words: the Terrapins lost to the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 54-7. The Terrapins' only touchdown came from RB Javon Leake. Leake put himself on the highlight reel with a 58-yard TD scramble in the fourth quarter.
Meanwhile, MSU got themselves on the board against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, but RU never followed suit. MSU put the hurt on RU with a sharp 27 to nothing win. Among those leading the charge for the Spartans was WR Cody White, who caught 11 passes for 136 yards and three TDs.
Michigan State's victory lifted them to 5-6 while Maryland's defeat dropped them down to 3-8. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Spartans enter the matchup with only 103.5 rushing yards allowed per game on average, good for 12th best in the nation. Less enviably, the Terrapins are 11th worst in the nation in touchdowns allowed, with 49 on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Terrapins.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Spartan Stadium -- East Lansing, Michigan
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Spartans are a big 22-point favorite against the Terrapins.
Over/Under: 48
Series History
Michigan State have won three out of their last four games against Maryland.
- Nov 03, 2018 - Michigan State 24 vs. Maryland 3
- Nov 18, 2017 - Michigan State 17 vs. Maryland 7
- Oct 22, 2016 - Maryland 28 vs. Michigan State 17
- Nov 14, 2015 - Michigan State 24 vs. Maryland 7
Watch This Game Live
-
