The Maryland Terrapins will take their unbeaten record on the road for a Big Ten East meeting with the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday afternoon. Maryland is coming off a 42-14 win over Virginia, giving the Terrapins their third straight win by at least 18 points. Michigan State won its first two games before getting crushed by No. 8 Washington last week. Maryland picked up a 27-13 win at home when these teams met last season.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Maryland is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Michigan State vs. Maryland odds, while the over/under is set at 53.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Michigan State vs. Maryland spread: Maryland -7.5

Michigan State vs. Maryland over/under: 53.5 points

Michigan State vs. Maryland money line: Michigan State: +245, Maryland: -309

Why Michigan State can cover

Michigan State was dealing with uncertainty surrounding head coach Mel Tucker last week, but the Spartans have more clarity regarding their future heading into this game. They are also getting set for their fourth consecutive home game, giving them a scheduling advantage against a Maryland team that is going on the road for the first time this season. The Terrapins failed to cover the spread in their first two games.

The Spartans are led by sophomore running back Nate Carter, who has already rushed for 272 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 5.0 yards per carry. Junior quarterback Noah Kim has thrown for 707 yards, five touchdowns and just one interception. Michigan State is 12-4 in its last 16 home games, and it has won four of the last five meetings between these teams.

Why Maryland can cover

Michigan State is coming off a disastrous performance, getting pummeled by Washington in a 41-7 final at home last week. The Spartans allowed 713 total yards, including 536 through the air. Their offense was not any better, as Kim was held to 136 passing yards and was intercepted for the first time this season.

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has completed 66.7% of his passes and has thrown five touchdowns. He lit up Michigan State for 314 yards and a touchdown in a 27-13 win last season. The Terrapins have outscored their three opponents 118-40, and they have covered the spread in four of their last six games against Michigan State.

